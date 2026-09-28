Film reviews: ‘Primetime,’ ‘Heart of the Beast’ and ‘Resident Evil’

An iconic television personality and a Brad Pitt starrer

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Pattinson as Hansen: An unsettling crusader
Pattinson as Hansen: An unsettling crusader
(Image credit: A24/Everett)

‘Primetime’

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