Music reviews: Billy Strings and Alabama Shakes

‘So Much for Goodbyes’ and ‘I Must Be Dreaming’

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Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes
Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes
(Image credit: Aldara Zarraoa / WireImage / Getty Images)
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‘So Much for Goodbyes’ by Billy Strings

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