Music reviews: Phoebe Bridgers, Karol G, and Ravyn Lenae

‘Lost Weekend,’ ‘No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto,’ and ‘Blue Island’

By
Published
Phoebe Bridgers performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Phoebe Bridgers performs on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
(Image credit: Todd Owyoung / NBC / Getty Images)
Jump to category:

‘Lost Weekend’ by Phoebe Bridgers

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
The Week US