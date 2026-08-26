Music reviews: Carly Simon, The Womack Sisters, and L’Rain

‘Comes in Waves,’ ‘The Womack Sisters,’ and ‘Fata Morgana’

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Carly Simon performs onstage
Carly Simon
(Image credit: Taylor Hill / Getty Images)
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‘Comes in Waves’ by Carly Simon

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