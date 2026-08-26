The enduring legacy of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

Country music icon’s most popular song marked a shift in attitudes in the genre and continues to influence next generation of global stars

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Dolly Parton performing during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium
‘A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right,’ said Taylor Swift on social media following Parton’s death
(Image credit: Ron Jenkins / Getty Images)

Spearheaded by “Jolene”, her 1974 hit that has been covered more than 90 times, Dolly Parton’s extraordinary back catalogue has “long taken on a life of its own outside country music”, said Alexis Petridis in The Guardian.

Right up until her death this week, Parton “seemed as present in pop music in the mid-2020s as she had been in the late 70s”, having been a notable influence on Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Sabrina Carpenter in particular.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.