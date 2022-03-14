Dolly Parton withdraws from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame consideration, insists she's not 'worthy'

Dolly Parton and humbly declining major honors — name a more iconic duo.

The country music star was one of the nominees to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. But on Monday, Parton said she's withdrawing from consideration.

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," Parton wrote. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

Parton added that she hopes the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will consider her again "if I'm ever worthy," and she revealed the nomination inspired her "to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!"

Parton's announcement comes after she asked Tennessee last year not to erect a statue of her, as the state's legislature was considering. "Given all that is going on in the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time," she said. The singer also revealed she turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom two separate times, once because her husband was ill and again because she couldn't travel due to the pandemic.

"I'm not sure that I even deserve it, but that's a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it," she said.

The 2022 nominees for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction were revealed last month, and Parton and Eminem were among the artists nominated for the first time. Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dionne Warwick were also nominated. The final inductees are set to be revealed in May ahead of the induction ceremony in the fall.