Dolly Parton and Eminem among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Could Dolly Parton and Eminem be headed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

The 2022 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were revealed Wednesday ahead of the next induction ceremony later this year. Parton and Eminem were among the nominees for induction, and the list also consisted of Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dionne Warwick.

"This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chair John Sykes said. "Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

Parton and Eminem were both nominated for induction for the first time, while Warwick was among the artists who have previously been nominated; she was on the nomination list last year. Artists can be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after their first commercial recording was released, meaning Eminem wasn't previously eligible.

As usual, fans can vote online, and ballots are sent to a voting body consisting of artists, historians, and industry professionals. The "top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a 'fans' ballot' that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2022 Inductees," the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation explains.

Last year's inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren, which the organization said was the "most diverse list of inductees" in its history. The 2022 inductees will be revealed in May, and the induction ceremony will be held in the fall.