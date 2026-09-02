Music reviews: The Cramps, Weezer, and Jon Batiste

‘Gravest Gravy,’ ‘Weezer (Gold Album),’ and ‘Monk Movements’

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Jon Batiste performs at Super Bowl LIX in 2025
Jon Batiste
(Image credit: Christopher Polk / Penske Media / Getty Images)
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‘Gravest Gravy’ by The Cramps

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