10 concert tours to see this coming fall

Ring in the autumn festivities with new concerts from your favorite artists

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Karol G performs during the “Viajando por el Mundo Tropitour” in Inglewood, California.
Karol G’s tour is a ‘celebration of not only Karol’s influence but cultura
(Image credit: Christopher Polk / Billboard / Getty Images)

With fall on the horizon, now is the perfect time to keep yourself warm by dancing the night away. Say hello to autumn with some big-name artists headlining tours across the country and the world.

Bryson Tiller

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.