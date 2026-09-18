10 concert tours to see this coming fall

With fall on the horizon, now is the perfect time to keep yourself warm by dancing the night away. Say hello to autumn with some big-name artists headlining tours across the country and the world.

Bryson Tiller

Rapper Bryson Tiller found mainstream success in 2015, and since then has become a star-powered name in the rap and R&B space. Fans can catch him live during the “Neo Trapsoul” tour.

The name of the tour is an homage to Bryson’s 2015 breakthrough studio album “Trapsoul” and runs across three continents. The events are a “celebration of more than a decade of music, giving fans a chance to experience the sound that put him on the map in a full live-show format,” said SeatGeek, and is one of Tiller’s “most ambitious headline runs to date.” (through January 2027)

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Ella Langley

Country music singer Ella Langley had a massive Billboard hit with her April 2026 LP “Dandelion,” and the Alabama native is supporting the album’s success with her ongoing “The Dandelion” tour. The series takes Langley across the United States and marks her first-ever arena shows.

They will feature “90-minute sets packed with crowd singalongs, emotional storytelling and a closing moment” with Langley’s longtime collaborator Riley Green, said SeatGeek. People who see Langley live are “not just going to a concert — you’re witnessing a once-in-a-generation breakout while it’s still unfolding.” (through March 2027)

Karol G

Fewer names are bigger in reggaeton than Karol G, and the Colombian superstar is no stranger to world tours. Her latest, “Viajando Por El Mundo”, takes Karol G across three continents and began around the same time she released her latest studio album, “No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto.”

The tour is a “celebration of not only Karol’s influence but cultura that binds millions,” said Rolling Stone. While “some transitions were a bit clunky,” the show is a performance that is “confident, strong, sexy, secure” and “full of heart.” (through July 2027)

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Latto

Latto rose to prominence after a stint on a reality television show in 2016 and quickly rose through the ranks of the rap genre. Since then, she’s put out four albums, including one earlier this year, and is currently crisscrossing the United States and Canada supporting Doja Cat on the “Tour Ma Vie” tour.

While Doja Cat may be the concerts’ star, Latto has a major supporting role, with her own unique style of rap. This is also the latest of several collaborations for the two artists. (through December)

Lil Wayne

Few rappers have had a bigger career than Lil Wayne, and his six-set album series “Tha Carter” remains a rap tentpole. 22 years after the initial LP in the set was released, Lil Wayne is celebrating the albums with his “20 Years of Carter Classics” tour.

The concerts feature another major rap name, as 2 Chainz is accompanying Lil Wayne for the majority of the stops. The tour is essentially an extension of Lil Wayne’s 2025 shows promoting the most recent “Tha Carter” album released last year. (through October)

Metallica

Legendary metal band Metallica wrapped their last tour only a few months ago but is back on stage again. Following the success of the band’s three-year “M72” world concerts, Metallica has landed in Las Vegas for a months-long residency at the Sphere.

The show, titled “Life Burns Faster,” features Metallica’s “entire catalog, enhanced by the venue’s immersive technologies that will allow you to experience the ’Tallica sound in new experiential dimensions,” said the band’s website, as the Sphere shows “deliver a totally unique experience each and every night.” (through March 2027)

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo has had a stratospheric rise since her start on the Disney Channel, transforming into one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Now Rodrigo’s fanbase can catch her latest globetrotting effort, “The Unraveled” tour.

The shows, which supports Rodrigo’s third LP, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” span cities in North America and Europe. They also come on the heels of Rodrigo’s major performance at the Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival, “sharing the stage with music legends Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan and Alanis Morissette,” said USA Today. (through May 2027)

Ozuna

Ozuna has become one of Puerto Rico’s most famous singers and is known for blending a variety of Latin genres. He is back on the road with his “Una Aventura” tour, marking Ozuna’s first concert series in four years.

The international tour spans Europe and Latin America and “presents a show designed to revisit the most important moments of his musical journey,” said ColombiaOne. The show includes “some of the biggest hits that established him as one of the leading figures in Latin urban music.” (through November)

Tame Impala

For a unique concert experience and musical sound, check out Tame Impala’s latest outing, the “Deadbeat” tour. The shows, supporting the Australian electronic singer’s 2025 studio album of the same name, highlight two songs that have made waves across the charts this year: “Dracula” and “Loser.”

The performance itself has received critical acclaim and is a “fully enveloping sensory experience that stretched far beyond the expected ‘live concert,’” said Rock Cellar magazine. It includes Tame Impala performing on a “pulsating platform that resembled a spacecraft about to take flight.” (through July 2027)

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims is the answer, if you want another genre-blending artist to see live. Since his breakthrough in 2023, the Georgia-born artist has embarked on a slew of concerts, including his latest, the “Ugly” tour.

The show spans venues across the world and comes a year after Teddy Swims released his second LP, “I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2).” Additional concert dates were recently announced for 2027, “following the singer performing a huge run of live shows this summer, including festival slots at Bonnaroo, Coachella, Isle Of Wight Festival, Mad Cool and more,” said NME. (through April 2027)