What's this year's song of the summer?

It's officially June, which means it's time to discuss the song of the summer — the trending tune predicted to dominate radio waves, pool parties, and family barbecues all the way from Memorial Day through the dog days of August. Here are some of the top contenders and possible surprises that have been predicted thus far, per the experts:

Front runners

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

You're in the minority if you haven't heard and/or danced to Lizzo's glittery disco track, "About Damn Time." With its chart-topping popularity, a TikTok-dominating dance, and a blessing from the bop queen herself, the song has all the makings of a quintessential song of the summer. The Daily Beast and Cosmopolitan agree, with the latter noting this could be the start of a particularly momentous season for Lizzo, considering her next studio album, Special, will be released in July.

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Much like his good pal Lizzo, you couldn't escape Harry Styles if you tried. The former One Direction star's momentum has only grown following the release of his third album, Harry's House, the lead single off of which was the hugely successful "As It Was." On Wednesday, in fact, Styles managed to notch both the number one album and the number one song in multiple countries, including the U.S., Billboard reports. So it only makes sense that his melancholy pop track stands a strong chance at reaching coveted song of the summer status.

"We all love summer, but sometimes the blues hit. That's where Harry Styles' 'As It Was' comes in," Nylon's Steffanee Wang recently mused. And Billboard editor Jason Lipshutz agreed — speaking on the Pop Shop podcast, Lipshutz enthusiastically hitched his wagon to "As It Was," which he estimates still, somehow, has room to grow.

"Moscow Mule," Bad Bunny

If there's one thing Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny knows how to do, it's make a chart-topping album. His latest, Un Verano Sin Ti (which many tastemakers have already pointed out has the word "summer" in it), is off to a rip-roaring start in the seasonal contest, with NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour having called it a "genre-smashing summer blockbuster."