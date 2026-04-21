Music reviews: Ella Langley and My New Band Believe

‘Dandelion’ and ‘My New Band Believe’

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published
Ella Langley
26-year-old Alabama native Ella Langley
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images)
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‘Dandelion’ by Ella Langley

★★★

‘My New Band Believe’ by My New Band Believe

★★★

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“Cameron Picton has a way of making violence sound a little romantic and intimacy sound alienating,” said Sam Sodomsky in Pitchfork. On his first solo album as My New Band Believe, the former bassist in the now-defunct British group Black Midi embraces such contradictions and proves himself, at 26, to be “one of the most crucial voices in indie rock today.” Picton has brought the “twitching” rhythms and “controlled chaos” of post-punk into “musical settings that suggest formal attire,” flush with strings and horns and flamenco-style guitar. At times, his debut “sounds like either the most tenderhearted prog album you’ve ever heard or the most cold-blooded mutation of folk music.” Other times, “it’s just plain stunning.” The record is “teeming with musical ideas from out of nowhere,” aid Alexis Petridis in The Guardian. But My New Band Believe shows a greater concern for melody than Black Midi ever did, and it’s telling that Picton initially hoped Brian Wilson collaborator Van Dyke Parks might orchestrate the record. He’s also wearing his intelligence a little more lightly than he once did, “which might be the smartest move of all.”

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