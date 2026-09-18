Honda Prelude: a ‘sleek’ coupé with a ‘sporty edge’

New model is a ‘promising two-door coupé take on the hybrid sports car formula’

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Honda Prelude
The Prelude is well calibrated, with an ‘agile and responsive’ chassis and plenty of grip
(Image credit: Prelude Press Images)

“Launching an all-new coupé in 2026 is a brave move” given the dominance of SUVs, said Evo. But Honda isn’t expecting to sell a lot of these – 1,000 over the next two years, and it has few competitors.

The Prelude uses Honda’s “e:HEV powertrain” – a two-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine combined with twin electric motors, for an underwhelming 181bhp peak output and a 0-62mph time of 8.2 secs.

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