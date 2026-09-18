Honda Prelude: a ‘sleek’ coupé with a ‘sporty edge’

“Launching an all-new coupé in 2026 is a brave move” given the dominance of SUVs, said Evo. But Honda isn’t expecting to sell a lot of these – 1,000 over the next two years, and it has few competitors.

The Prelude uses Honda’s “e:HEV powertrain” – a two-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine combined with twin electric motors, for an underwhelming 181bhp peak output and a 0-62mph time of 8.2 secs.

“A promising two-door coupé take on the hybrid sports car formula”, the Prelude strikes a “good balance between ride and handling”, said Auto Express. Sure, it lacks “gut-punching power”, but it’s well calibrated, with an “agile and responsive” chassis and plenty of grip.

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The steering has decent weight; there’s a “sporty edge” to the acceleration. And the hybrid powertrain delivers “impressive efficiency” of 54.3mpg.

The Prelude will appeal to those who “love the sleek looks” of a sports car, but who don’t want to drive one, or sacrifice comfort, said The Telegraph. There’s just one model available, with high-spec advance trim and a “plush interior” with real leather upholstery.

The “snappy” touchscreen is simple to use and you get “proper buttons” too. But even children will feel cramped in the back, and the 284- litre boot is “pretty stingy”.