Honda Super-N: a little car with ‘proper character’

Based on the Kei car – Japan’s smallest motorway-legal vehicle – the Super-N has been part-developed on British roads and, at just 3,599mm long, it’s the marque’s smallest car in the UK, said What Car? The electric motor delivers just 63bhp in regular driving mode, and it takes 14.5secs to get from 0-62mph, but push the purple boost button and a total of 94bhp is unleashed, allowing you to do 0-62mph in a “more respectable” 10 seconds.

A virtual seven-speed gearbox, coupled with a “futuristic four-cylinder sound”, gives the Super-N “proper character”, said Top Gear. It’s easy to drive smoothly and, though the 128-mile WLTP range isn’t huge, you’ll get nearer to 200 miles in the city, so it’s efficient too. With a low centre of gravity, the car is pretty agile on the road; suspension is on the stiff side and there’s a bit of body roll, but the steering has decent feel.

With four seats, the “characterful” Super-N is “surprisingly spacious”, said Auto Express. There’s no underfloor storage, and the boot is a tiny 162 litres, but the “magic seats” go flat, giving a whopping 967 litres. And while there is a lot of scratchy plastic, the things you touch “feel more premium”. The front seats are comfy with good visibility. There’s only one trim; the standard kit includes two screens, rear camera and Bose stereo.

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