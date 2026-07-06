Toyota Rav4: a ‘top-of-the-class’ plug-in hybrid

The Toyota Rav4 was the world’s bestselling car last year, said Car Magazine. This sixth-generation version of the family SUV is available only as a plug-in hybrid in the UK, with “more range, tech and attitude”.

The 2.5-litre PHEV gets up to 305bhp in all-wheel drive form and can do 0-62mph in 5.8secs, while the new 272bhp front-wheel drive version takes 7.5secs. Electric range is “top-of-the-class” at 85 and 83 miles respectively.

With nearly twice the range of the previous Rav4 PHEV, the new model is good value and remains relatively refined, said Top Gear Magazine. It’s not that exciting to drive, but the soft set-up makes for a comfortable ride.

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There’s a fair amount of body roll through corners, but it “never feels ungainly”. Pitch and dive is “well controlled”, the steering is light and pretty direct and there’s “decent feel” to the brake pedal.

Inside, the Rav4 is “more rugged” than plush, but the hard plastics “feel durable rather than cheap”, said What Car? reviewers.

There’s a clear 12.3-inch driver’s display, but opt for Excel trim or above and you get a head-up display with speed projected onto the windscreen, plus a “punchy” JBL speaker system. The 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen is “a big improvement”, and there’s plenty of space and storage options.