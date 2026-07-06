Toyota Rav4: a ‘top-of-the-class’ plug-in hybrid

The sixth-generation model brings ‘more range, tech and attitude’

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Red Toyota Rav4
There’s a fair amount of body roll through corners, but it ‘never feels ungainly’
(Image credit: Jordan Butters / Toyota)

The Toyota Rav4 was the world’s bestselling car last year, said Car Magazine. This sixth-generation version of the family SUV is available only as a plug-in hybrid in the UK, with “more range, tech and attitude”.

The 2.5-litre PHEV gets up to 305bhp in all-wheel drive form and can do 0-62mph in 5.8secs, while the new 272bhp front-wheel drive version takes 7.5secs. Electric range is “top-of-the-class” at 85 and 83 miles respectively.

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