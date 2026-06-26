Audi RS5: a ‘hoot’ to drive

Despite weighing 2,370kg, plug-in hybrid is ‘supple’ and ‘refined’

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A green Audi RS5 plug-in hybrid on a countryside road
The driver gets an 11.9-inch digital display, plus there’s a 10.9-inch passenger’s touchscreen and a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, with crisp, clear graphics
(Image credit: Audi / Dean Smith)

The RS5 is Audi Sport’s first plug-in hybrid, and the most complex car in its RS division, said Top Gear Magazine. “This is not your average Audi.”

It pairs a 2.9-litre, 503bhp twin-turbo V6 with a 174bhp electric motor, powered by a 25.9kWh battery. Despite weighing a “daft” 2,370kg in Avant form, it feels relatively light thanks to clever suspension and ground-breaking rear axle technology, and it can do 0-62mph in just 3.6secs.

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