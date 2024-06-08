Tall Tales: Tom Cruise tried to get in Rishi Sunak's car

Tom Cruise poses on the red carpet
Cruise gets carried away 

Hollywood star Tom Cruise had an "awkward moment" at a heliport in Battersea last week when he accidentally tried to jump into Rishi Sunak's car, said the Evening Standard. The "Top Gun" actor was caught on camera attempting to open the door of a black Audi after touching down in London, before realising his error and being led to his own vehicle. 

Tall Tales Odd News Tom Cruise
Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK

