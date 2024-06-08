Tall Tales: Tom Cruise tried to get in Rishi Sunak's car
The Week's round-up of the latest odd news
Cruise gets carried away
Hollywood star Tom Cruise had an "awkward moment" at a heliport in Battersea last week when he accidentally tried to jump into Rishi Sunak's car, said the Evening Standard. The "Top Gun" actor was caught on camera attempting to open the door of a black Audi after touching down in London, before realising his error and being led to his own vehicle.
"Unlike the Hollywood star", the prime minister "had no trouble finding his car" when he arrived at the heliport later that day, "as an aide held the door open for him".
Penny farthing pinched in London
A London cyclist put out a desperate plea for witnesses after his penny-farthing bicycle was stolen while he was getting a haircut this week. Roberto Torto had left the wheely big vehicle outside the barber's, and CCTV footage showed the suspected thief grabbing it and racing off. Torto's appeal has gained support on social media, with fellow cyclist Jeremy Vine posting on X: "Really important we get this back."
The television presenter later posted that the thief had "realised there was too much heat" on them, and returned the bike to Torto. "Yet another argument for the mass adoption of penny farthings," said Vine, "they're virtually impossible to steal, and it takes 3 months to learn to ride one."
Survival linked to silver neck chain
A man in Colorado survived a brush with death when his 10mm-wide chain necklace stopped a bullet from penetrating his neck. The victim had been embroiled in an argument when the shooting took place, Sky News reported, but he walked away with just a puncture wound from the attack.
"We'd say he really dodged a bullet," said officers in Commerce City in a Facebook post, "but in reality he lodged a bullet."
Julia O'Driscoll
