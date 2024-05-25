Tall Tales: dogs pose at the Pet Gala

Posing pups

Dogs donned canine couture in New York City this week to attend the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog's "Pet Gala".

The annual fashion soiree sees pups dress up in outfits inspired by looks worn by high-profile stars at the better-known Met Gala, which takes place on the first Monday in May. Designer Anthony Rubio dressed 18 dogs for the event, which cost $300 a ticket to attend.

Fiery dispute

An unlikely showdown between a mariachi band and a fire-breather in the Mexican city of Morelia took place last Sunday. Wearing traditional dress and carrying guitars, the musicians chased after the fire-breather, who threw flames their way in retaliation. The brawl quickly unfolded in front of a taco restaurant called "El Inferno".

The spat was reportedly over competition for sought-after performing space in the city as entertainers seek to earn lucrative tips from the public.

Purr-fessor

Vermont State University has bestowed an honorary degree on an unlikely recipient: a cat named Max Dow. The "campus-dwelling tabby" has earned a doctorate "in recognition of his friendliness", said The Guardian. Over the years Max has "proved himself to be a skilled napper" and mouse hunter.

"With a resounding purr of approval from the faculty, the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Cat-leges has bestowed upon Max Dow the prestigious title of Doctor of Litter-ature, complete with all the catnip perks, scratching post privileges and litter box responsibilities that come with it," the university wrote on Facebook. "Congratulations Dr Max Dow."