Tall Tales: church dedicates service to Taylor Swift

Taylor-ing worship 

A church in Heidelberg is hoping to recruit younger members to its congregation by appealing to Taylor Swift fans. Priest Vincenzo Petracca delivered two services dedicated to the pop star on Sunday that featured pink programmes and musical interludes. Petracca, who is also a DJ, quoted some of the star's lyrics, including the famed line from her hit "Anti-Hero": "Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby." The church is planning similar services later this year, said The Times. "Billie Eilish and Beyoncé are on the shortlist."

Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK

