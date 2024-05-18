Tall Tales: church dedicates service to Taylor Swift

Taylor-ing worship

A church in Heidelberg is hoping to recruit younger members to its congregation by appealing to Taylor Swift fans. Priest Vincenzo Petracca delivered two services dedicated to the pop star on Sunday that featured pink programmes and musical interludes. Petracca, who is also a DJ, quoted some of the star's lyrics, including the famed line from her hit "Anti-Hero": "Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby." The church is planning similar services later this year, said The Times. "Billie Eilish and Beyoncé are on the shortlist."

Premier presentation

Editor and menswear connoisseur Derek Guy, writing for The House, has cast his expert eye over Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer's wardrobes to highlight where they're losing points for style. The PM "may be the most trend-conscious politician in British history", but is "almost two decades out of date". Starmer's tailoring is also "considerably better" than that of other politicians, though his sleeves need shortening and he should stop fastening his suit jacket's bottommost button, said Guy. "These are tiny details that someone like Starmer can't afford to miscalculate in such a tight election year."

The plate of fashion

Anna Wintour's taste is notorious – and not only when it comes to fashion. Vogue's editor-in-chief, who is also the lead chairperson of the Met Gala, is also very particular about the high-profile event's dinner menu. The three ingredients that will never be served at the event are garlic, onions and chives, said The New York Post. While some speculate the choice may come down to guests' dietary requirements, it might have more to do with keeping their breath fresh and teeth free of green for the duration of the event. "No garlic breath on the red carpet for these A-listers!"