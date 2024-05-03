UK general election: will there be any surprises?

Labour could 'struggle' to win dozens of key target seats as the party's stance on Gaza alienates some voters

Illustration of ballot boxes, hands holding voting ballots and graphic explosions
For some, fears of potential "election shocks" continue to loom.
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK
published

Today's local election results and voter intention polls suggest the Conservative Party is heading for a general election wipeout – but victory for Labour is not yet guaranteed.

While Keir Starmer's party looks set to give the Tories "their worst drubbing in a century" when voters next go to the polls, said The Telegraph's Ben Riley-Smith, Labour "can be skittish" when it comes to electoral victory. "Share a coffee with frontbenchers or advisers and it is clear that the ghost of 1992 – and, to a lesser extent, 2015 – still haunts those nervous to believe in the polls."

Labour Conservative Party General Election
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

