Cupra Raval: a ‘surprisingly tactile little electric hot hatch’
The VZ has a ‘hefty punch of power’ making it a ‘blast to drive’
Cupra has carved a niche for itself as VW’s “fun, sporty brand”, but this could be “its ticket to the mainstream”, said Car Magazine.
The Raval is based on VW’s new MEB+ platform, with six trims and four motors to choose from. The entry-level Origin has a 114bhp electric motor and 37kWh battery with just 50kW DC charging. The flagship 222bhp VZ extreme hot hatch is “a stonker of a small electric car” with a 52kWh battery.
The “mature” VZ is “a blast to drive”; thanks to a “hefty punch of power”, it can get from 0-62mph in 6.8secs, said Autocar. With adaptive dampers and electronic front locking differential, it feels “properly engaging”, giving a taut, well-damped ride with “huge grip”. The brakes have an initial bite, but are satisfyingly firm. It may be “a bit lively” on UK urban roads, but it’s a great, playful, “surprisingly tactile little electric hot hatch”.
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Cupra’s “spicy-little-tearaway” is surprisingly practical too, with a 441-litre boot, roughly 60 litres more than the VW Golf, said Top Gear Magazine. The “interesting” interior is “not gimmicky”. There’s a 10.25in driver’s display and a “responsive” 12.9in touchscreen. The VZ extreme gets “lovely”, comfy, “knitted” Cup bucket seats. With decent kit as standard, the Raval is “a solid little entrant to the market”.
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