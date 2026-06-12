Cupra Raval: a ‘surprisingly tactile little electric hot hatch’

The VZ has a ‘hefty punch of power’ making it a ‘blast to drive’

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Cupra Raval against a woodland background
The Raval is ‘a solid little entrant to the market’
(Image credit: Cupra)

Cupra has carved a niche for itself as VW’s “fun, sporty brand”, but this could be “its ticket to the mainstream”, said Car Magazine.

The Raval is based on VW’s new MEB+ platform, with six trims and four motors to choose from. The entry-level Origin has a 114bhp electric motor and 37kWh battery with just 50kW DC charging. The flagship 222bhp VZ extreme hot hatch is “a stonker of a small electric car” with a 52kWh battery.

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