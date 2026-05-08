A long weekend in Vienna

When it comes to grand European cities, you would be hard pushed to find one more majestic than Vienna.

As the centre of the Austrian and Austro-Hungarian empires centuries ago, it was a hub of culture, art and, above all, architectural beauty – a legacy that endures today.

Modern Vienna is a thriving metropolis with a stylish centre. Locals and guests can indulge in treats from world-class art to Michelin-standard gastronomy, plus this year it is home to the festival of fun that is the Eurovision Song Contest. There are few more satisfying destinations in which to lose yourself for a weekend.

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Things to do

You can't miss the glorious Imperial Palace (Image credit: Manfred Gottschalk / Getty)

First things first, if you plan to see a lot of sights (and you should!) grab a Vienna City Card and load it onto the ivie digital city guide app. It acts as a public transport ticket and offers discounts on major sights, while the app has suggested routes for self-guided walking tours.

For the best introduction to the city, get wandering! Check out the famous Ringstrasse, a 3.3-mile boulevard that circles the city centre, before heading inside the loop towards St Stephen’s Cathedral . This is the epicentre for high-end shopping, literally or window, among some of the most exclusive postcodes in the world.

You can’t miss the glorious Imperial Palace , seat of the Hofburg Dynasty, and one of the largest palace complexes in the world. It houses the Sisi Museum , which celebrates one of their most famous monarchs Empress Elisabeth, and the National Library , which gives the one in “Beauty and the Beast” a run for its money. You'll find the crown jewels on show at the Imperial Treasury.

You could spend a day at the stunning Schloss Schöenbrunn and gardens that celebrate 30 years as a Unesco World Heritage Site this year, and if you’re a war buff, make your way to the Museum of Military History, home to the car in which Archduke Franz Ferdinand was shot, sparking the outbreak of the First World War.

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Music fans really should try to pre-book for a show at the State Opera House , but if you don't have the time, then a behind-the-scenes tour is a great way to get a feel for the world-famous venue. Art lovers can’t go wrong with an afternoon at the Belvedere Palace , where Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss” hangs, but don’t miss out on the gallery’s huge collection of modernist, Renaissance and Medieval art too.

To delve deeper into Vienna’s cultural heritage, seek out the Museum of Applied Arts , the Foto Arsenal Wien photography museum, the Kunsthistorisches Museum and, my personal favourite, the Leopold Museum , which boasts an astonishing collection of Austrian art. In fact, the entire museum quarter has 61 cultural institutions, alongside bars, restaurants and outside spaces.

To experience what it might be like to live in Vienna, get out of the centre, too, and discover the city’s Grätzels (neighbourhoods). Each has its own unique vibe, from trendy Karmeliterviertel to the cobblestones of Neubau and Spittelberg.

Eating and drinking

Wiener schnitzel – a breaded, pan-fried veal cutlet (Image credit: Vladimir Mironov / Getty)

Vienna is the only city in the world with a type of cuisine named after it, and its most iconic dish is the Wiener schnitzel (breaded, pan-fried veal cutlet). Try one at Salonplafond , where modern interpretations of Austrian classics are served in a grand dining room.

Michelin-starred Z’SOM takes its name from the Tyrolean dialect word for “together”, but its food is rooted in Latin America and is both exciting and unpretentious. Head chef and owner Diego Briones has created an accomplished, light-hearted menu with hero European ingredients such as white asparagus, accompanied by more unusual combinations like coconut and green papaya. Try it out for a night to remember.

Butcher and restaurant Praterwirt is a locals’ favourite, serving high-quality meats alongside authentic Budweiser lager straight from their own tanks. Perfect for a hearty plate on a cold night. If you’re looking to try an Austrian hot dog, then head to Alles Wurst , where they serve classic sausages alongside steak tartare. Expect to queue as this one’s popular.

Stepping away from the meat counter, Tian Bistro , under the guidance of Michelin-starred chef Paul Ivić, serves a five-star vegetarian menu with combinations such as lion’s mane mushrooms and chimichurri to satisfy the taste buds.

Grabbing a seat at one of Vienna’s coffee houses is a must. Take in the late 19th-century interiors at Café Sperl , or try a kaiserschmarrn, a sort of deconstructed pancake, at Cafe Landtmann, which also has a great outside space to enjoy the sun.

Where to stay

Shop or window shop at some of the most exclusive postcodes in the world (Image credit: Alexander Spatari / Getty)

The plant-covered facade of Hotel Gilbert has made it one of the most identifiable and forward-thinking boutique hotels in the city. It has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel for high sustainability standards, with bathroom products from organic local company Lederhaas and innovative heating solutions. There are 57 rooms, each decorated in a contemporary palette of blues and yellows, with even the smallest rooms well presented with modern bathrooms and plenty of space. A generous buffet breakfast is served in &Flora , the vegetable-focussed restaurant that is also popular in the evenings.