Tim Curry: The offbeat English actor who became a cult star

Tim Curry was a patron saint for the kooky. From his breakout starring role in 1975’s cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Curry brought his bulbous eyes and madcap energy to every performance. Intensely private about his personal life, he built a following on the strength of his oddball characters, including the zany butler in 1985’s Clue, the evil clown Pennywise in 1990’s It, and King Arthur—a Tony-nominated turn—in 2005’s Broadway hit Spamalot. In acting roles, “I would choose risky over anything,” Curry said last year. “That’s the best way to be.”

Born in northwest England to a Methodist chaplain, Timothy James Curry was blessed with “a mischief-maker’s good looks, a casual athletic grace, and a supple and resonant voice,” said The New York Times. Acting was his obvious calling, and after graduating from the University of Birmingham, he quickly found parts in regional theater. But it was the “campy sci-fi romp” The Rocky Horror Show that made him a star, said Rolling Stone. Originating the cross-dressing Dr. Frank-N-Furter on the London stage in 1973, Curry reprised his role in the U.S. production in Los Angeles and then in the film. While the movie version “famously bombed” at first, it became “a midnight-movie sensation,” packing cinemas with costumed fans singing along, and it is still regularly screened today.

Curry “spent the rest of his acting career gleefully refusing to be pinned down,” said IndieWire. He schemed with onscreen sister Carol Burnett in 1982’s Annie, embodied the devil in 1985’s Legend, and sailed alongside Kermit and Miss Piggy as Long John Silver in 1996’s Muppet Treasure Island. Though a 2012 stroke left him wheelchair-bound and without the use of one arm, he played the narrator in Fox’s 2016 TV remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and remained active as a voice-over artist until the end of his life, recording the audiobook of his memoir last year. “I have loved and been loved,” he said, “and I hope you have, too."

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