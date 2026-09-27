A summer in Canada’s ‘cottage country’

Explore ‘sparkling’ lakes and ‘charming’ properties in the Muskoka region

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Taylor Island of Lake Muskoka in Autumn, Gravenhurst, Ontario, Canada
Spending summers in the wilderness of forests and lakes beyond the big cities is a Canadian tradition
(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Since its premiere on HBO Max in the US last year, the Canadian ice hockey drama “Heated Rivalry” has become a “cultural phenomenon”, spawning trivia nights, costume contests and “no fewer than four parody musicals”, said Sarah Bahr in The New York Times. It catapulted its actors to stardom and created another, more unlikely star too – the glamorous lakeside house where the male lovers “cosy up”.

In Canada, such holiday homes, no matter how grand, are called “cottages”, and spending the summer in “cottage country” – the wilderness of forests and lakes beyond Canada’s cities – is a long-standing tradition. To sample it, I headed to Muskoka, a glorious region with more than 1,600 “sparkling” lakes, where the cottage featured in the TV show lies.

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