The best wildlife preserves and refuges in the US

Go where the wild things are

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A brown bear eats salmon at Katmai in Alaska
Visitors come from around the world to see the brown bears of Katmai National Park and Preserve
(Image credit: Hu Xiaolin / VCG / Getty Images)

One of life’s greatest thrills is watching wildlife in its natural habitat. The experience is even better when the animals live in a space where they are protected and decisions about the land are guided by conservation principles. Bring your binoculars, and see for yourself at these eight wildlife preserves and refuges.

Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, California

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.