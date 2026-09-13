Spotting Bhutan’s birds of heaven

Plus hiking in the mountains of Bavaria and a coastal walk in northern Cumbria

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The Phobjikha valley in Bhutan, where this photograph was taken is one of the last strongholds of the threatened black-necked crane
The Phobjikha valley in Bhutan is one of the last strongholds of the threatened black-necked crane
(Image credit: Shakyasom Majumder / Getty Images)

A winding five-hour drive from Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu, the Phobjikha Valley is one of the Himalayan kingdom’s most beautiful places, and also a prime spot to see black-necked cranes, said Ian Trower in DestinAsian.

With their striking black-and-white plumage and crimson crowns, these rare birds are “revered” by locals, who call them “birds of heaven”. Conservation efforts have helped boost global numbers from around 6,000 in the 1990s to more than 17,000 today, and each year several hundred overwinter in Phobjikha’s “farm-fringed” wetlands.

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