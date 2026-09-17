No gate-storming required: 6 castles that welcome guests to stay the night

Make medieval memories

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Dromoland Castle surrounded by greenery
Dromoland Castle is a picturesque Irish landmark
(Image credit: Dromoland Castle)

Not all castles are as they seem. Many have been transformed into hotels, where guests can live out their aristocratic dreams behind stone walls and high gates. These historic castles offer a stay you won’t experience anywhere else — plus the chance to be king or queen for the night.

Burghotel Auf Schonburg, Oberwesel, Germany

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.