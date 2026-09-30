6 Tudor-style homes
Featuring a 1908 Connecticut estate and a mansion designed by architect Jarvis Hunt
Los Angeles, Calif.
In the Brentwood hills about 17 miles from downtown, this 1972 Tudor-inspired home opens to a diamond-checked floor, wood and iron staircase, and a vaulted great room with a bay window seat, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace with sidelights, wide-plank oak floors, and lime-washed walls.
The high-end kitchen has honed Breccia Capraia marble counters, plus a hidden catering kitchen and pantry. Outside are terraces, yards, and a new pool. $8,000,000. Claire O'Connor and Samantha O'Connor, Compass, (310) 909-6192
Norfolk, Conn.
The Bungalow, a 1908 Tudor Revival estate designed by Alfredo S.G. Taylor, has a stone and half-timber exterior. The six-bedroom features a wood-clad great room with decorative arches on 40-foot ceilings; a library; marble baths; and a new eat-in chef's kitchen.
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Balconies and a wrap-around porch overlook the nearly 44-acre property that includes a two-bedroom guest house, barn, gardens, and a pond. $6,650,000. Florence de Dampierre Mathis, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (917) 930-2951
Wheaton, Ill.
Architect Jarvis Hunt designed the 1897 House of Seven Gables, a Tudor Revival mansion that in 2017 was lifted and moved 500 feet to save it from demolition.
Now fully renovated, the seven-bedroom features new systems, geometric gothic wood paneling, beamed ceilings, French doors, a new kitchen with dining space, and a carved staircase. A covered deck and patio overlook a yard and mature trees. $1,750,000. Lisa Grimes and Jenny Ames, Engel & Völkers Chicago, (708) 205-9518
Salt Lake City
Built in 2023, this Tudor-style four-bedroom with symmetrical side gables is in a gated community. A double-height entry with a hand-painted mural connects to a formal dining room with layered crown molding.
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The eat-in kitchen has checked floors, a L'Atelier Paris gas range and a butler's pantry with chef's appliances; downstairs is a theater. The more than 3-acre lot includes a pool, patio, and glass atrium. $6,950,000. Dorthy Androulidakis and Liz Slager, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, (801) 231-3023
Washington, D.C.
In the Spring Valley area, this 1935 half-timbered home with textured stone was renovated in 2012. The five-bedroom features a living room and library with beamed ceilings, a two-sided fireplace, built-ins, and stained glass.
It also features a kitchen with hammer beam trusses; a second kitchen; a lower level with a wet bar; and a gym connected to the garage. A terrace faces the nearly half-acre lot with yards and trees. $4,595,000. Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, (703) 785-7820
Grosse Pointe, Mich.
This 1927, four-bedroom Tudor Revival condo is in an eight-unit community that is walking distance from shops and dining. The three-story home includes a living room with wood floors, built-in niche shelves, a fireplace with a decorative wood surround, and an arched doorway.
It also has a formal dining room with crown molding and a galley kitchen that opens to a driveway next to a leafy, landscaped brick patio. $425,000. Cathy Harber @properties Christie's International Real Estate, (313) 969-1996