6 Tudor-style homes

Featuring a 1908 Connecticut estate and a mansion designed by architect Jarvis Hunt

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Exterior of a 1972 Tudor-inspired home in the Brentwood hills about 17 miles from downtown
Exterior of a 1972 Tudor-inspired home in the Brentwood hills
(Image credit: Gavin Cater)

Los Angeles, Calif.

Exterior of a 1972 Tudor-inspired home in the Brentwood hills about 17 miles from downtown

(Image credit: Gavin Cater)

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