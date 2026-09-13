5 divided cartoons about the $5,000 Trump ploy

Artists take on missing DOGE checks, cash for votes and more

By
Published

A smiling Donald Trump spreads his arms and says, &amp;ldquo;If you do what I want, I&amp;rsquo;ll send everyone $5000!&amp;rdquo; A woman and a man in MAGA hats say, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re the greatest, President Trump! Hey, any word on those $5000 DOGE checks you promised?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two male New York City firefighters carrying Donald Trump away from danger. Trump has a sippy cup and is eating McDonald&amp;rsquo;s french fries. One of the firefighters says, &amp;ldquo;He promised each of us $5,000.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
The Week US