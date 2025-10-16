9 inviting bookstores ready for you to attack their shelves

Getting swept up in a book is one of the best ways to spend an afternoon. Another is losing yourself in a bookstore, spending hours searching for a buzzy new release, rediscovering a beloved classic or sitting in on an author Q&A. These independent bookstores scratch the itch of every bibliophile, from the mystery lover to rare book collector.

Pick up comics at Books with Pictures, Portland, Oregon

Books with Pictures promises to provide comics and graphic novels for everyone — and delivers. The store “strives to make the space inclusive” and is known for its “BIPOC-centered displays” and “section dedicated to LGBTQIA+ characters,” said Oregon Live. Every month, fans gather for the Books with Pals Graphic Novel Book Club, which sometimes include special appearances by authors.

Uncover works from the past at Faulkner House Books, New Orleans

While this French Quarter bookstore’s name may pay homage to the celebrated writer William Faulkner — he wrote “Soldiers’ Pay” here in 1926 — its “niche is rare literary fiction and poetry,” said Thrillist. The shop is housed in a charming building from the 1800s, with floor-to-ceiling cases holding Southern literature favorites, books about New Orleans and other tomes.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Stumble upon treasures at John K. King Used and Rare Books, Detroit

If a title exists, your chances are high of finding it here. This massive four-story shop holds more than 1 million volumes, making an “impression on most of the five senses, but especially on sight,” said The Detroit News. Patrons can expect to spend hours perusing the stacks, and those who want a real treat should also make an appointment for the rare book collection. There are novels, like signed editions by Stephen King, but also plenty of curiosities, including a meteor from Argentina.

Start a child’s love of reading at Little Shop of Stories, Atlanta

Little Shop of Stories is all about children’s and young adult literature, offering an “unbeatable” selection of books “for the young and young at heart,” said Secret Atlanta. There are book clubs for all reading levels, from kids to adults, including The Gumshoe Gang for mystery-loving tweens and Banned Books Book Club for teens and older. Babies and toddlers are welcome to attend Storytime twice a week.

Discover Black voices at Marcus Books, Oakland, California

Marcus Books, named in honor of activist and author Marcus Garvey, has been shining a light on Black authors and poets since 1960. This esteemed cultural center regularly hosts “literary legends” — previous guests include Toni Morrison, Nikki Giovanni and Walter Mosley — and “engages patrons through book clubs and poetry readings,” said Reader’s Digest. Encounter a wide selection of banned and challenged books, as well as anti-racism and allyship titles.

Investigate titles at The Mysterious Bookshop, New York City

Don your finest trench coat and grab your magnifying glass: We’re going shopping at The Mysterious Bookshop. All mystery fiction genres are covered, from crime to espionage to hardboiled, and if you need help finding a title the staff has you covered — they are “fluent in red herrings and locked-room puzzles,” said Time Out. There are also “cozy” reading chairs if you want to curl up and start reading right away.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rip your bodice at Steamy Lit, Deerfield Beach, Florida

Steamy Lit owner Melissa Saavedra wants to change the way people talk about “taboo” topics and opened her romance-focused bookstore as a way to “create a safe space to talk about sexuality, relationships and pleasure,” said WLRN. Her store showcases the “diversity in romance,” with books grouped both by subgenre, like regency or romantasy, and tropes, which include love triangles and enemies-to-lovers. The shelves are also heavily stacked with titles by Latinx, Black and queer authors.

Have an all-encompassing experience at Vroman’s, Pasadena, California

A community staple since 1894, Vroman’s is not just a bookstore. This two-story shop is straight out of a reader’s dream, with books of all genres, a spacious children’s section, newsstand, wine bar and exquisite selection of stationery and gifts. It is both a relaxing environment, with customers happily browsing for books at their leisure, and electric, with events like readings and authors in conversation.

Find feminist literature at Women & Children First, Chicago

Open since 1979, Women & Children First is one of the country’s oldest — and largest — feminist bookstores, with more than 30,000 titles in stock. The books here are “by and about women,” said Time Out, and the shop is considered among Chicago’s “best sources for lesbian and gay fiction and nonfiction.” It also always has a full calendar, with regular author readings, book groups, panel discussions and community events.