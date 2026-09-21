Historic highs: Humans may have been doing drugs for 25,000 years

Ancient remains show evidence of betel nut consumption

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of betel nuts and human jawbones on a psychedelic background
Researchers found evidence of betel nut chewing in the dental remains of ancient humans
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Humans have been getting high for longer than you might assume. Researchers have found evidence that ancient humans chewed on betel nuts, a stimulant still widely used today. The seed may have been employed as a painkiller or as a social and cultural practice still influencing its modern use.

A dated drug

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  