South Korea’s stalker tracking app

Government technology allows victims to know their stalkers’ locations in real time if they come within 2km

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Photo collage of a smartphone, a map of Seoul, and a foot wearing an ankle monitor.
Since South Korea introduced a dedicated stalking law in 2021, reports have tripled
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The South Korean government has launched an app which allows victims of stalking offences to be notified if their stalker comes within range. More than 400 people are enrolled in the scheme, which has been operating since June.

Control centres in Seoul and Daejeon cover more than 5,000 people under electronic monitoring, and handle 19,000 alerts a day, said The Guardian. “Most are filtered out by staff at the centres but about 300 a day are serious enough to send out a probation officer.”

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.