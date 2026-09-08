Tools of surveillance

Are Flock cameras essential crime-fighting gadgets, or a step toward the panopticon?

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A Flock camera.
An all-seeing eye
(Image credit: Getty Images)

What are Flock cameras?

They’re shoebox-size automated license plate readers that capture still images of passing cars. Typically mounted on poles about 10 feet high, they’re powered by solar panels and linked to cellular networks. Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley founded the company in 2017 because he was fed up with theft in Atlanta, his hometown. The company initially leased cameras to homeowners associations, and by 2020, police departments started buying subscriptions. There are now more than 120,000 Flock cameras in the U.S., deployed by some 7,000 law enforcement agencies. But the backlash has grown just as quickly. Cities are canceling contracts, lawmakers from both parties are drawing up restrictions, and vigilantes have been vandalizing the cameras so they can’t snap pictures. “It’s mass surveillance,” says Cris van Pelt, creator of the police log tracking site HaveIBeenFlocked.com. “It has a huge potential for abuse and very, very little oversight.”

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