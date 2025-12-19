Sole suspect in Brown, MIT shootings found dead
The mass shooting suspect, a former Brown grad student, died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds
What happened
A 48-year-old man believed to have murdered an MIT professor and two Brown University students earlier this week was found dead Thursday in a New Hampshire storage unit, law enforcement officials said Thursday night. The suspect, Claudio Neves Valente, was a physics grad student at Brown in 2000 and 2001 after attending the same academic program as the slain MIT professor, Nuno F.G. Loureiro, in their native Portugal, officials said. Valente, a permanent U.S. resident since 2017, died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Who said what
In the timeline outlined last night by police and prosecutors in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Valente killed Brown students MukhammadAziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook, and shot nine others, during an economics study session on Saturday. He subsequently drove his rental car to Boston and shot Loureiro at his Brookline home on Monday, then drove to the storage unit he rented in Salem, New Hampshire. Loureiro, head of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, died early Tuesday.
“In most mass shootings in the United States, suspects are either killed or captured quickly,” The Washington Post said. In the Brown case, “frustration grew after police briefly detained” the wrong man on Sunday, and daily news conferences grew “more contentious” as police appeared stumped. Ted Docks, the lead FBI agent in Boston, initially said there seemed to be “no connection” between the MIT and Brown shootings.
The alleged killer’s identity was unknown until Wednesday, when a witness in Providence helped “blow the lid” off the case, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said last night. “That person led us to the car, which led us to the name, which led us to the photographs of the person renting the car.” He said authorities are still searching for a motive but “are 100% confident that this is our target and that this case is closed from a perspective of pursuing people involved.”
What next?
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Thursday night that, at President Donald Trump’s request, she had ordered a pause of the DV1 diversity lottery program that Valente used to enter the U.S. “Trump has long opposed the diversity visa lottery,” The Associated Press said, and this “latest example” of him “using tragedy” to “limit or eliminate avenues to legal immigration” is “almost certain to invite legal challenges,” as the lottery was created by Congress.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Appetites now: 2025 in food trends
Feature From dining alone to matcha mania to milk’s comeback
-
Political cartoons for December 19
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include unemployment rates, taunts and prayers, and more
-
Who is paying for Europe’s €90bn EU loan?
Today’s Big Question Kyiv secures crucial funding but the EU ‘blinked’ at the chance to strike a bold blow against Russia
-
France makes first arrests in Louvre jewels heist
Speed Read Two suspects were arrested in connection with the daytime theft of royal jewels from the museum
-
Trump pardons crypto titan who enriched family
Speed Read Binance founder Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty in 2023 to enabling money laundering while CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange
-
Thieves nab French crown jewels from Louvre
Speed Read A gang of thieves stole 19th century royal jewels from the Paris museum’s Galerie d’Apollon
-
Arsonist who attacked Shapiro gets 25-50 years
Speed Read Cody Balmer broke into the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion and tried to burn it down
-
Man charged over LA’s deadly Palisades Fire
speed read 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht has been arrested in connection with the fire that killed 12 people
-
4 dead in shooting, arson attack in Michigan church
Speed Read A gunman drove a pickup truck into a Mormon church where he shot at congregants and then set the building on fire
-
Colleges are being overwhelmed with active shooter hoaxes
In the Spotlight More than a dozen colleges have reported active shooter prank calls
-
2 kids killed in shooting at Catholic school mass
Speed Read 17 others were wounded during a morning mass at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis