Emily Ruskovich's 6 favorite books

The best-selling author recommends works by Marilynne Robinson and Jesmyn Ward

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Emily Ruskovich
Emily Ruskovich has a new short-story collection, "Nightjar"
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Emily Ruskovich is the author of the novel Idaho, a prize-winning 2017 best seller. Her new short-story collection, Nightjar, includes “Owl,” her O. Henry Award–winning tale about a fur trapper caring for his wife after she’s been shot in an encounter with four adolescent boys.

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