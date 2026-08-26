Cal Flyn’s 6 favorite books

The writer recommends works by Rebecca Solnit, Alice Oswald, and Rebecca Giggs

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Cal Flyn
Cal Flyn
(Image credit: William Gill)
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Acclaimed Scottish journalist and nature writer Cal Flyn is the author of Thicker Than Water and Islands of Abandonment. In her new book, The Savage Landscape, she travels to remote corners of the world while wrestling with the meaning of wilderness. Below are her six favorite books.

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