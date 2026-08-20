6 books that inspired Sarah Pekkanen while writing

The best-selling author recommends works by Truman Capote, Dean Koontz, and Gillian Flynn

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Sarah Pekkanen
Sarah Pekkanen
(Image credit: Bill Miles)
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In Sarah Pekkanen’s new thriller, The Women in White, a young health-care aide probes how four female participants in a 1964 parapsychology experiment suddenly vanished. Below, the best-selling author names books that influenced her as she developed the story.

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