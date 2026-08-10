Gene-edited dogs may prevent pet allergies

A pair of extra hypoallergenic dogs was created using CRISPR

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Alfie and Bailey were born in 2024 without the main allergy-causing protein
Alfie and Bailey were born in 2024 without the main allergy-causing protein
(Image credit: Business Wire / AP Photo)

If one company has its way, animal allergies could soon be a thing of the past. A biotech laboratory has developed gene-edited dogs that do not contain the allergy-causing proteins found in most pups, which the lab says marks a breakthrough in the pet industry. But it could still be a long time before dogs like these become available on a wide scale.

How were these dogs created?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.