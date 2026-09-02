Jennifer McMahon’s 6 favorite spine-tingling books

The best-selling author recommends classic tales by Washington Irving and Shirley Jackson

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Jennifer McMahon
Jennifer McMahon
(Image credit: Zella McMahon)
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Jennifer McMahon is the best-selling author of 12 suspense novels, including The Winter People and Promise Not to Tell. In her latest book, Stay Buried, siblings new to a remote Vermont town discover that the locals live in fear of a vengeful spirit.

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