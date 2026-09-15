Dan Jones’ 6 favorite books

The best-selling author recommends works by James Ellroy, Evelyn Waugh, and Joyce Carol Oates

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Dan Jones
Dan Jones
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British historian Dan Jones is the author of The New York Times nonfiction best sellers The Plantagenets and Powers and Thrones. Lion Hearts, the third novel in his Essex Dogs trilogy, a thriller series set in 14th-century France and England, is now in paperback.

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