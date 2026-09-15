Dan Jones’ 6 favorite books

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British historian Dan Jones is the author of The New York Times nonfiction best sellers The Plantagenets and Powers and Thrones. Lion Hearts, the third novel in his Essex Dogs trilogy, a thriller series set in 14th-century France and England, is now in paperback.

‘American Tabloid’ by James Ellroy (1995)

Often described as a crime writer, Ellroy is to my mind one of the greatest living writers of historical fiction. American Tabloid is part of his Underworld USA Trilogy, alongside The Cold Six Thousand and Blood’s a Rover, and it’s a grotesque vision of the events surrounding John F. Kennedy’s assassination. It’s biting, fevered, slangy, and ugly. Buy it here.

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‘War and Peace’ by Leo Tolstoy (1869)

Tolstoy’s epic about Russia during the Napoleonic Wars is one of the greatest studies of human psyche and society ever written. Tolstoy saw everything and had the grandeur of vision to be able to render it in one totally absorbing novel. Buy it here.

‘Life Photographers’ edited by John Loengard (1998)

While working with the artist Marina Amaral on three books about the history of photography, this was my bible. The great Life magazine photographers—Alfred Eisenstaedt, Robert Capa, and all—were pioneering, fearless, and often weird. John Loengard’s oral interviews tell their story. Buy it here.

‘Middlemarch’ by George Eliot (1871)

Eliot was the English Tolstoy, with a vicious sting in her tail. I listened to this on audiobook, and its one-liners are so savage that I would have to pull the car over to write them down. Eliot blows Dickens and Austen out of the park. This is a majestic and hilarious book. Buy it here.

‘A Handful of Dust’ by Evelyn Waugh (1934)

When my daughter was assigned this novel in school, I read it so that the two of us could discuss it on long drives. Whoa, baby! Waugh on his turn from satirical humorist to dark inquisitor of the human condition is in full effect here. Is the morality fable at the end an allegory of purgatory or hell? My daughter and I are still debating that. Buy it here.

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‘On Boxing’ by Joyce Carol Oates (1987)

I wrote a sports column for the London Evening Standard for a decade and it gave me great respect for anyone who can write well about that over-examined subject. Oates is up there as perhaps the greatest boxing writer who ever leveled her gaze at the square circle. Buy it here.