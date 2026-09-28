Book reviews: ‘Exit Party’ and ‘Redwood: The Untold Story of the Cold War’s Most Extraordinary Spy’

An apocalyptic post-U.S. science fiction and a fictionalized take on a real-world spy

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LA street at night
Mandel’s L.A.: A haunting near future
(Image credit: Getty)
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'Exit Party' by Emily St. John Mandel

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