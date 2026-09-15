Book reviews: ‘The Life of M’ and ‘Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea: Journeys Through Ancient Literature’

An experimental book on fame and a fascinating take on ancient literature

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Natalie Portman on a red carpet
Portman, now in the role of an author’s mirror
(Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro / WireImage / Getty Images)
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‘The Life of M’ by Rachel Cusk

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