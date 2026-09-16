Canada begins its post-US pivot

Facing a trade war with an unreliable ally turned adversary, Canada looks to the EU for allies

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of Mark Carney, Donald Trump, the Parliament building in Ottawa, map of Canada and politicians shaking hands
Canada is tightening its bonds with Europe as Trump’s trade war drives a wedge between the North American neighbors
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

Whether President Donald Trump truly believes he can turn Canada into the 51st state remains as much a question of personal psychology as it is one of national policy. But it’s clear the president’s increased aggression toward America’s northern neighbor has convinced many in Canada that their national interests lie elsewhere. Despite sharing geographic, cultural and historic ties with the United States, Canadian officials are now turning to other international outlets, like the European Union, in an effort to wean themselves off the U.S.’ turbulent sphere of influence.

Pursuing a ‘unique alliance’ with Europe

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  