Will Trump’s trade war crush Canada?

Canadians are defiant in the face of US tariffs

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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US President Donald Trump speaks with Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Mark Carney during a work lunch as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026.
Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 summit in June 2026
(Image credit: Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP / Getty Images)

The trade war between the United States and Canada has turned white hot, and it is not clear when or if the conflict will abate. America’s northern neighbor is hunkering down for extended economic pain, while President Donald Trump argues that Canada has been “ripping off” the U.S. for years. Tariffs are flying in both directions. Will anybody blink?

‘Undiplomatic’ bargaining

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 