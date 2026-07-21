Will data center backlash decide the midterms?

Democrats, Republicans both divided over AI concerns

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a defaced data center server being dragged from a marble pedestal
AI-connected groups are ‘flooding money into the midterms’ despite a data center backlash
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

The AI data center backlash is real. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) just signed off on the nation’s first state-level moratorium on data center construction, and other governors may follow. Voter anger at the facilities may be a major factor in this fall’s midterm elections, though how it plays out is still anybody’s guess. The issue does not easily map onto party-line divisions, and both Democrats and Republicans are trying to figure out the path forward.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 