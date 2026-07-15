How will the bipartisan housing bill affect the affordability crisis?

The bill became law even though President Donald Trump didn’t sign it

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a front door with the knocker replaced with a sale tag
The bill seeks to ‘remove barriers to building homes’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

With President Donald Trump’s refusal to either sign or veto a landmark bipartisan housing bill, the legislation automatically became law last week, and political analysts are hopeful the bill will help ease the pain of America’s nationwide housing crisis. But while experts laud Congress’ joint efforts to address the problem, the average American may not feel relief for years.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.