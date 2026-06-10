House clears GOP’s $70B ICE bill with no guardrails

The bill was sidetracked over Trump’s funding for his ballroom

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) after ICE-Border Patrol funding vote
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) after ICE-Border Patrol funding vote
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

What happened

The House on Tuesday gave final approval to $70 billion for ICE and Border Patrol using a budget reconciliation process that bypassed the need for any Democratic votes. The bill passed 214-212 along party lines. The Senate narrowly approved the bill last week. The funds are expected to pay for President Donald Trump’s migrant crackdown through the rest of his term.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  