The impact of Trump’s crusade against Canada

US president appears willing to risk jeopardising midterm election in his desire to ‘vassalise’ America’s northern neighbour

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A map labelling Lake Ontario as &quot;Lake America&quot; is displayed as Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office
Mark Carney has staked his reputation on standing up to Donald Trump
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

America’s midterm elections are looming, and are expected to turn on voters’ frustration with the rising cost of living. Hardly the moment, then, for a damaging trade war with Canada, said Rex Huppke in USA Today.

Yet following an acrimonious breakdown of trade talks between the two nations, Donald Trump last week slapped 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods, including down jackets, wine, dairy products and hockey sticks. He later threatened to double tariffs on vehicles and car parts, posting on social media: “WE DON’T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US!” Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, who accused US negotiators of effectively declaring war on his country by introducing a raft of unacceptable last-minute demands, promised to retaliate with dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs, starting on 8 September.

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