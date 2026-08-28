Trump renames Lake Ontario amid Canada feud

Other countries are unlikely to recognize the change

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Trump renames Lake Ontario as Lake America
Trump renames Lake Ontario as Lake America
(Image credit: Al Drago / The Washington Post / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America” inside the U.S. government, needling Canada amid an intensifying trade war. Trump’s order directed the Interior Department and the Board on Geographic Names to remove and replace Lake Ontario on all federal maps and documents within 30 days, though he told reporters the name change was “effective immediately.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  