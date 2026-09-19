The scandal rocking Malta: getting away with murder?

Nine years after the murder of a journalist, there remains a ‘suffocating intimacy’ between big business and politics

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Memorial photos of assassinated Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
Three men are now behind bars for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
(Image credit: Joanna Demarco / Getty Images)

Nine years have passed since Malta’s pre-eminent investigative journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, was killed by a car bomb near her home, said Jurgen Balzan in Newsbook Malta. The three men who carried out the assassination are now behind bars, and this month, after a tortuous nine-year investigation and a dramatic two-month trial, the man accused of commissioning the murder finally looked set to pay for his alleged crime.

The Maltese millionaire Yorgen Fenech, a close friend of the chief of staff of Malta’s then-prime minister, Joseph Muscat, had admitted, in a police interrogation, that he had given €50,000 to the middleman who’d recruited the killers. So it came as a tremendous shock to the people of Malta that, despite this and other damning bits of evidence, the jury last week acquitted him.

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