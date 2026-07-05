Spain’s embattled PM: the stench of corruption

Pedro Sánchez dealt a fresh blow after former right-hand man jailed for embezzlement and bribery

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Pedro Sanchez looking concerned in Spanish Parliament
Sánchez claims he was unaware of former transport minister José Luis Ábalos’ activities
(Image credit: Jesus Hellin / Europa Press / Getty Images)

Spain’s socialist PM is “clinging to a punctured life raft”, said Josep Ramoneda in Ara (Barcelona). Pedro Sánchez’s reputation had already taken a battering from the corruption cases brought against his wife and brother. Now the jailing of his former right-hand man for embezzlement and bribery leaves him more “compromised” than ever.

José Luis Ábalos, who was Spain’s transport minister between 2018 and 2021, was last week handed a 24-year sentence for rigging public contracts for face masks and other medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic. His reward for doing so was €10,000 a month, a flat for his mistress and various other kickbacks. The PM has not himself been implicated in the Ábalos case – or in any of the others for that matter – but it all leaves a bad smell and there’s growing pressure on him to resign. Yet Sánchez stubbornly insists he will remain in post until next year’s elections.

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